Lee County senior Flint Davis was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team, announced Monday by B.A.S.S. and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Davis was selected for the honor based on success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service. A total of 47 anglers from 33 states were picked for all-state acclaim from an initial group of nominations nationwide.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of High School All-State anglers,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. “These 47 young people represent the future of our sport and are truly the best of the best, excelling not only on the water, but also in academics, conservation initiatives and community service.”
A second panel of judges will pare the 47 all-state selections down to 12 students who will make the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. Those 12 finalists will compete in the Bassmaster High School All-American Bass Tournament, which will be held during the May 6-9 Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake in Gadsden, Ala.
