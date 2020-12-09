That Friday night’s Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal is Lee County’s 56th game in a four-year span is impressive. That two players have started all 56 of them is even more eye-catching.
Seniors Baron Hopson and Chauncey Magwood, both freshman starters on the 2017 state championship team as freshmen, will accomplish that feat when the Trojans travel to River Ridge this week. They already have two state championships in their career, and they want to add one more before playing college football.
Their high school record so far — 50-5, including 10-1 this year.
“Four-year starters here are very rare,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “Starting their 56th game is really incredible. What a high school career they’ve had. And they’re both really focused on sending us out on a high note.”
Both standouts, all-state and all-region the past two years, continue to play big roles for another powerhouse team.
Magwood, a Kentucky commit, has been a star wide receiver throughout his high school career, but shifted to starting quarterback to help this year’s team be more successful. The coaches were confident in Magwood, who maintains a 3.2 GPA, and knew they could trust him in such an important role.
“Chauncey, it was really unselfish of him moving from wide receiver, which he will play in college, to quarterback,” Fabrizio said. “He’s one of those guys who will do whatever for the team.”
Magwood had 33 catches for 388 yards as a freshman, then upped those numbers to 68 catches for 958 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. The 6-foot, 190-pounder had 53 catches for 700 yards and 10 TDs last year before transitioning to quarterback.
Magwood has thrown for 633 yards and seven TDs, and rushed for 433 yards and five more scores. He has squeezed in a little bit of wide receiver play with 11 catches for 141 yards and two TDs.
Hopson has an equally important leadership role on Lee’s defense. The 5-11, 220-pound linebacker has been an impact player since racking up 21 tackles for losses, six sacks and 17 quarterback hurries as a freshman. He had 147 tackles (13 for losses), eight sacks and 13 QB hurries as a sophomore, and had 124 tackles (10 for losses) and nine sacks last year for a quarterfinal team, leading the team in tackles each of those seasons.
As a senior, he has 131 tackles (eight for losses), three sacks and two blocked kicks.
Off the field, Hopson maintains a 4.4 GPA and ranks sixth academically in a class of more than 400.
“Baron, it’s his third straight year of being our leading tackler,” Fabrizio said. “He’s really been the heart of our defense his whole time here.”
Like Magwood, Hopson is destined for college football next year. His offer list is double figures with programs like Army, Georgia Tech and Duke.
“It will be really weird not having both of those guys here next year,” Fabrizio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.