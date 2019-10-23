Touted as one of the biggest games of the year so far, the fourth-ranked Lee County Trojans will travel to Valdosta Friday for an important Region 1-AAAAAA battle that will put the winner in the driver’s seat for the region championship race. The Trojans 6-1 will take on the #2-ranked Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. in the historical Bazemore-Hyder Stadium where Valdosta has won six national championships and 24 state championships. Lee County has won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 after the Wildcats won in 2016.
Currently the Trojans are 1-0 after whipping Northside 35-0. Valdosta is 2-0 in the region after beating Houston County 52-20 and Coffee 28-7. After the Lee County game, Valdosta will have only one more regular season game and that will be in Warner Robins against Northside. Lee County will still have to play Houston County and Coffee.
“This is a huge game,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “It has all the makings of a big-time matchup in one of the premiere stadiums in the state. This will be a big challenge for us, but it will be a fun challenge.”
Last year the Trojans handed Valdosta its’ worst loss in school history with a 63-7 thrashing in Leesburg. Coach Fabrizio is not expecting the same.
“Last year everything went our way. We played really well and they didn’t,” he said. We caught all of the breaks last year, but this is a different team and a different year. This game will be tough.”
The Valdosta team owns a 7-1 record this season including giving third-ranked Colquitt County their only loss of the year in a 50-49 win in Moultrie. The Wildcats only loss came to their cross-town rival Lowndes 24-0. Lowndes is currently undefeated and ranked #1 in Class 7A as well as the #7 team in the country by High School Football America.
“They (Valdosta) are very athletic,” Fabrizio said. “They can exploit any mistakes really quick.”
The Wildcats are led on the field by senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker who is the son of the Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker. Tate Rodemaker is a three-star quarterback who has committed to the University of South Florida to play college football. Even with the shut-out by Lowndes, the Wildcats are still averaging 40 points per game.
On the sidelines, the Wildcat offense is led by offensive coordinator Josh Crawford who coached the receivers for Lee County before taking the offensive coordinator job at Valdosta.
“Coach Crawford is a good coach,” Fabrizio said. “He got the opportunity to take a step up in the coaching profession and he took it. He is doing an excellent job for Valdosta.”
The young Lee County defense will get one of its biggest challenges of the season.
“We are getting better each week,” Fabrizio said. “When you play a lot of young players sometimes it takes a minute for them to know what they need to do every time. We have six sophomores playing right now and we are getting better. To beat Valdosta, we will have to be very efficient. These young players are growing up and we will need them Friday night.
The Lee County defense lost almost all of their starters from last year’s undefeated state championship team, save linebacker Baron Hopson. Since the Trojans’ only loss to top-ranked Peach County, Lee County has given up only four scores in the last four games.
“We will need to keep improving this week,” Fabrizio said. “We have to be very efficient to beat Valdosta.”