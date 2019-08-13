THOMASVILLE - Senior right-hander Abby Hughes pitched a one-hitter and senior second baseman Karlee Back belted three hits in four at bats Tuesday to lead the Lee County Trojans to a 7-0 shut-out victory over Thomas Central in Thomasville. The win evens Lee County’s record at 2-2.
“We played a complete game tonight,” said Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs. “We had hitters throughout the order contribute, ran the bases well, had great pitching and our catcher threw out two runners that tried to steal. The defense played great and we have just got to continue to put these kind of games together.”
The Lady Trojans out hit the Lady Jackets 11-1 with Back, Makenzie Hall and Trellis Hall had multiple hits. Whaley’s knocked in the first run in the first inning with a fielder’s choice. The Lady Trojans did not have a big inning, but instead put up a run or two in most innings.
Hughes took the win on the mound for Lee County, giving up only one hit and striking out four. The Trojans committed no errors.