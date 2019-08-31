The Lady Trojans of Lee County blew out Northside of Warner Robins Thursday 15-0 to take their first win in region play and won their seventh game in their last eight games as they improved their record to 8-3 on the year.
Lee County made quick work of Northside by scoring 11 runs in the fourth inning and ending the game with the mercy rule. The Lady Trojans belted 17 hits in the game, led by shortstop Rebekah Cooper who homered, doubled, singled and knocked in five runs. Trellis Whaley and Abby Hughes also each had three hits for the Lady Trojans. Lee County blasted six doubles on the day including two by Rhiannon Belcher. Others with doubles were Cooper, Whaley, Hughes, and Makenzie Hall.
Hughes took the win on the mound for the Lady Trojans, pitching four innings, giving up two hits and one walk. She struck out nine batters.
Worth County’s Hall no-hits Monroe
Worth County’s Brooke Hall pitched a no-hitter, homered, scored four runs and knocked in three more to lead the Lady Rams to a 19-1 rout of Monroe as both schools opened region play Thursday afternoon at the Gordon Softball Complex.
The Lady Rams started slowly, scoring only three runs in the first inning, but then blew the game open with seven runs in the second and ending the game in the third with nine more runs. Hall, Gabie Kirkus, Lindsey Mainor, Kaleigh Montgomery, Hall, and Josey Young each had RBIs in the big third inning.
On the mound, Hall pitched three innings, allowing no hits and one run. She walked one and struck out eight batters. Dezerae Perry took the loss for Monroe. She lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing 17 hits and 18 runs.
With 18 hits in three innings there were five Lady Rams with multiple hits. Hall, Montgomery, Makyla Cunningham, Brooke Zinker, and Callie Patterson each managed multiple hits.
Jana Lee hits two grand slams as Dougherty rolls
Dougherty junior Jana Lee hit two grand slams and pitched a no-hitter Thursday as the Lady Trojans made quick work of the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers – winning 20-1 in two innings. The game was called after the Lady Panthers batted in the third inning.
Lee struck out nine batters and gave up no hits, but the Lady Panthers did manage one unearned run.
At the plate, Lee was 3 for 3 with two homers and seven runs batted in. The Lady Trojans also got three RBIs from Haley Anderson, two from Shaniya Tinson, and one from Denver Bryant.
The win moves Dougherty’s record to 8-1 on the season and they will travel to face Dooly County on Wednesday.