The Lady Trojans of Lee County blew out Northside of Warner Robins Thursday 15-0 to take their first win in region play and won their seventh game in their last eight games as they improved their record to 8-3 on the year.
Lee County made quick work of Northside by scoring 11 runs in the fourth inning and ending the game with the mercy rule. The Lady Trojans belted 17 hits in the game, led by shortstop Rebekah Cooper who homered, doubled, singled and knocked in five runs. Trellis Whaley and Abby Hughes also each had three hits for the Lady Trojans. Lee County blasted six doubles on the day including two by Rhiannon Belcher. Others with doubles were Cooper, Whaley, Hughes, and Makenzie Hall.
Hughes took the win on the mound for the Lady Trojans, pitching four innings, giving up two hits and one walk. She struck out nine batters.
The Lady Trojans are currently ranked #6 in the Class 6A poll at ScoreAtlanta.com and will have their toughest test in region play so far when they travel back to Warner Robins next Thursday to face Houston County. The Lady Bears of Houston County are 11-2 on the year and currently ranked #4 in that same Score Atlanta poll.