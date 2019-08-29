The Lee County Lady Trojans blew open a 1-1 game with four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to knock out Worth County 9-1 Wednesday afternoon in Leesburg. The win moves Lee County’s record to 7-3 on the season and the Lady Trojans have moved up to the #6 spot in the Class 6A rankings on ScoreAtlanta.com. The Lady Rams fell to 0-4.
“Our kids played well today,” said Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs. “(Haley) Ross, our sophomore pitcher turned in quality innings in the circle and seniors (Karlee) Back and (Trellis) Whaley, along with junior (Makenzie) Hall had a good day at the plate with each having multiple hits.”
After two scoreless innings, both teams put a run on the board to tie the game at 1. The Lady Trojans took control in the fourth inning as Ross sat down the Lady Rams 1-2-3 in the fourth, then the bats went to work.
Anna Claire Strickland led off the inning by reaching first on a hard-hit ball to second that she beat to first. Rhiannon Belcher followed with a double to right-center before Hall singled to knock in the first run of the fourth inning. Back was next to single and record an RBI and then the Lady Trojans got singles and rbis from Abby Hughes and Whaley to finish out the inning.
In the top of the fifth, Ross sat the Lady Rams down 1-2-3 again, but the Lady Trojan bats remained hot. Strickland started things off with a single to center and then stole second base. After one out, Calli Carr was hit by a pitch and then Hall singled again to load the bases. Back hit a ball up to second base, but the Rams failed to get an out as a run scored and the bases remained loaded. Cooper followed with a single to center to knock in two runs. The Lady Rams then intentionally walked Hughes to load the bases again and then Whaley delivered the final blow with a single to center to score two more runs. After that hit, the umpire called the game.
Ross took the win on the mound for the Lady Trojans giving up only two hits and one earned run. Brooke Zinker took the loss for the Lady Rams, giving up 11 hits, three walks and nine runs – five of them earned.
Both teams are in action again Thursday and open region play with Lee County traveling to Warner Robins to face Northside and Worth County taking on Monroe at the Gordon Complex.
“The season starts today with region play,” Suggs said. “We feel our kids are prepared and ready to battle.”