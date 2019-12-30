sophomore.jpg

Lee County sophomores Tyrus Washington (24) and Quavion Carter (34) played in the GACA sophomore All-Star Game held at Denmark High School just north of Atlanta. Washington caught a touchdown for the south team.

 Special Photo: Dean Fabrizio

