ALBANY - Former Lee County baseball stand-outs Hill Corley, Jonathan Logsdon and Luke Addison showed out this weekend as the Albany State Golden Rams swept three games from Tuskegee Institute to open their SIAC schedule this season. Corley and Logsdon both doubled in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon to help the Golden Rams blow open a tight game and score 14 runs in the inning to complete a three-game sweep. The Rams won Sunday 17-1 after winning a doubleheader Saturday by 14-4 and 16-10 scores.
For the weekend series, Corley had six hits in eight at-bats, scored eight runs, and knocked in five. He also stole two bases and has a .474 batting average for the season. Logsdon picked up five hits in nine at-bats, scored eight runs, and knocked in four. Addison did not play Sunday but in two games Saturday he recorded five hits in 10 at-bats, scored four runs, and knocked in three. He also pitched one inning and allowed no hits or runs and stuck out two.
On the mound for the Rams Sunday, freshman Landon Keifer pitched six innings and gave up just one hit, walked two, and struck out four to record the win. Tyler Bullock pitched the seventh for the Golden Rams.
Albany State jumped in front in the bottom of the first when Corley smacked a two-out single to center field to score Logsdon and Zane Smith. Corley scored the third run of the game in the bottom of the third after being hit by a pitch. Corley stole second base and then scored on a grounder to second base which was booted and Corley scored.
Corley was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two singles. He batted in three runs and scored three runs. Logsdon went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a single. He knocked in three runs and scored twice. Catcher Pierce Thomas, from Norcross, also knocked in three runs with two hits for four at-bats and scored two runs.
In game one of the series Saturday, Lavoisier belted a grand slam home run in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game as the Rams beat Tuskegee 14-4. The Rams were ahead 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Albany State produced four hits, three walks, and reached on two errors. Logsdon started the inning with a double.
Lee County alumni Luke Addison took the designated hitter role and had three hits, including a double, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs.
Former Worth County stand-out Jeremiah Reddell (2-0) earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings, giving up five hits and three walks with two earned runs. He struck out six.
In game two of Saturday's doubleheader, the Rams wasted no time getting on the board with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Rams needed only one hit to score those runs, a single by left fielder Jaelyn Brooks from Monroe, Ga. Logsdon and Corley were both hit by pitches and three other batters walked.
Brooks stroked three hits, including a double, and knocked in five runs to lead the Rams. Corley and Addison each had two hits in the game. Corley knocked in two and Addison one for the Rams.
The Rams (4-2, 3-0) will host Thomas University (4-10) Wednesday at 4 p.m. before Lane (0-11) comes to Albany for a weekend series. Saturday's first game is planned for 1 p.m. followed by game two at 4 p.m. Sunday's first pitch is planned for 11 a.m. All games are at ASU West.