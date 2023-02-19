Albany State baseball
Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Former Lee County baseball stand-outs Hill Corley, Jonathan Logsdon and Luke Addison showed out this weekend as the Albany State Golden Rams swept three games from Tuskegee Institute to open their SIAC schedule this season. Corley and Logsdon both doubled in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon to help the Golden Rams blow open a tight game and score 14 runs in the inning to complete a three-game sweep. The Rams won Sunday 17-1 after winning a doubleheader Saturday by 14-4 and 16-10 scores.

For the weekend series, Corley had six hits in eight at-bats, scored eight runs, and knocked in five. He also stole two bases and has a .474 batting average for the season. Logsdon picked up five hits in nine at-bats, scored eight runs, and knocked in four. Addison did not play Sunday but in two games Saturday he recorded five hits in 10 at-bats, scored four runs, and knocked in three. He also pitched one inning and allowed no hits or runs and stuck out two.

