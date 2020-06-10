Lee County standout running back Caleb McDowell has a new home.
One week removed from announcing his decision to decommit from North Carolina State, McDowell took to Twitter to announce his pledge to the University of South Carolina.
McDowell fielded offers from Cincinnati, Perdue, Syracuse and Colorado aside from his ACC and SEC offers to NC State and USC.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound rising senior is listed as a three-star running back on Rivals.
