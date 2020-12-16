Two of Lee County’s top playmakers locked up their futures Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for college football.
Both Trojans will play in the Southeastern Conference — Chauncey Magwood signed with Kentucky and Caleb McDowell signed with South Carolina. The two were honored with a signing ceremony at the high school.
Magwood, a wide receiver prospect at the next level, has stepped up at quarterback for Lee, which hosts Westlake in Friday’s Class AAAAAA semifinals. He is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 46 prospect in Georgia.
“Chauncey is a versatile player that is dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said.
McDowell, a top recruit at running back, is part of the first recruiting class under new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. He has been a force on special teams for Lee — he had kickoff and punt return TDs in last week’s quarterfinal win — in addition to his work at running back.
He is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 66 player in Georgia.
