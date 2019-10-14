Two big SEC games Saturday saw former Lee County Trojan teammates on opposite sides of the field this weekend. Jammie Robinson with the South Carolina Gamecocks went into Athens and beat the Georgia Bulldogs with former teammate Otis Reese.
In Baton Rouge Louisiana, LSU's Tory Carter 44 was on the home team side while University of Florida's Griffin McDowell was on the other.
Another game the featured former teammates at Lee County was Chris Melton of Middle Tennessee against Florida Atlantic and Keke Leroy.