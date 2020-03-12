Lee County athletic director Hank Wright announced Thursday evening that all Lee County sports competitions as well as Region 1-AAAAAA competitions have been suspended for the next two weeks, per a recommendation from the Georgia High School Athletic Association based on concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. One of the Phoebe cases of COVID-19 has been attributed to a Lee County resident.
All spring sports such as baseball, tennis, golf and track are suspended until March 27th with the possibility of the suspension being extended.
He did say, however, that if school is in session, students participating in spring sports would still be allowed to practice.
