featured
Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West.
"It was a good win," said Lee County head coach Tondra Davis. "We have a lot of work to do to build the continuity we need to be successful. We will build on the good, the bad, and the ugly in this game and improve for the next game to come. I saw a lot of good things from a very young, but talented team."
The Dougherty Lady Trojans led early but back-to-back steals for easy baskets by Jarnyria Maddox helped Lee County take the lead and Kennedy Snead followed with a long three to put Lee County up 15-10. Dougherty battled back to take a one-point lead, but Maddox picked off another pass and was fouled as she shot. The basket went in and Lee went up 19-18. A basket by Snead gave Lee a 23-18 lead at the half and they never trailed again.
Snead led the Lee County Lady Trojans with 23 points and Maddox was a close second with 19 points. Dougherty's Lady Trojans were led by Amiyah Jackson with 13 and Jacquelyn Buchanan added nine.
Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali said it is back to the lab for her and her staff.
"This was definitely not the way we wanted to start off the season," Ali said. "I'm not one to make excuses. It's just back to the lab for us and we'll work hard to make the necessary adjustments. I believe in these young ladies and I believe in my coaching staff. We just trust the process and keep grinding. It will come together."
The boy's game was close throughout. A long three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter by Donovan Taylor gave Lee County a 19-14 lead.
Dougherty battled back and a three-pointer from Kaleke Singletary-Jinks closed the gap to just one 26-25 but Lee responded with a three-pointer from Braylon Chaney to lead 34-31 at the half.
Dougherty's Markelle Jones hit the first two baskets of the second half to give his team a 35-34 lead, but Lee County responded with seven straight points. Lee County eventually pushed the lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter before Dougherty closed the gap, but were never able to get the lead back.
"It was a good team win," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "We did a solid job defending their guards and we controlled the glass. i am satisfied but not happy. We can do better."
Taylor led the scoring for Lee County with 18 points, Josiah Parler followed with 17, Chaney put in 10 and Christian Brown added nine.
Despite the loss, Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant liked how his team played.
"We played a much more talented team today (than the scrimmage earlier this week)," said Bryant. "The only difference in this game was free throws. I liked what I saw today. People better be on the lookout because a storm is coming and it is not Monroe."
Dougherty will have three away games Thanksgiving week but will be back in Albany at Westover on November 29.
Lee County will be away at Hillgrove next Saturday and will be at home against Monroe on December 3.
- Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
- WATCH: Smael Mondon Talks Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State
- Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
- WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
- No. 1 Georgia thumps Mississippi State to clinch SEC East again
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
- Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
- Here's How To Vote This Season on 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Federal agents break up south Georgia drug ring
- Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
- Casey Anthony Speaks Out in New Documentary: How to Watch
- Football Playoff Round Up: Lee County wins big, Worth Co. and Westover lose tough games
- Albany police seek public's help in finding wanted suspects
- Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
- Gov. Brian Kemp wins another term as Stacey Abrams concedes
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Fort Valley State University
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Nov. 11-13
- PHOTOS: Campaign 2022 drawing to a close as candidates make final appearance in Albany
- PHOTOS: Dougherty sweeps two from Upson-Lee
- PHOTOS: 56th Annual CMA Awards
- PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running
- PHOTOS: New Georgia women's basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson wins debut
- PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Albany
- PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 6
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Tomorrow is Election Day. Will you be voting?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
You voted: