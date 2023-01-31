The Lee County High School Swim team competed in the Region 1- 6A Championship on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Region Championship is the culmination of the regular competition season. In swimming, athletes must swim a qualifying time in any individual event or relay to compete in the State Championship. The Region Meet is a time for the swimmers to come together as a team and compete in the events they have the greatest opportunity to score points and focus on relays.
Two members of the Lee County team earned the title of Region Champion in two individual events each. Sophomore, Landry Liston earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 25.08 seconds and the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:08.31. Senior, Drew Nicolai earned two first-place finishes in the 50-Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.02 seconds and the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 51.27 seconds.
The entire Lee County team competed strongly and worked as a team. Three relay teams to highlight were the Girls' 200-Yard Medley Relay, Boys' 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, and Boys' 400-Yard Freestyle Relay. All three teams earned a hard-fought 3 rd place overall finish. Members of the Girls 200-Yard Relay: (Noelia Bermudez, Landry Liston, Olivia Yawn, and Eva Wessels). Members of the Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: (Tanner Rojek, Sean Hoover, Riley Rodriguez, and Drew Nicolai). Members of the Boys 400-Yard Relay: (Tanner Rojek, Sean Hoover, Josh Strickland, Drew Nicolai).
The top ten individual finishers in this year's Region Championship are Noelia Bermudez, (2 nd place, 200 Freestyle, 9th – 100 Breaststroke), Sean Hoover, (7 th – 200 IM, 5 th – 100 Breaststroke), Eva Wessels, (7th –200 IM, 5 th – 100 Freestyle), Drew Nicolai, (1 st – 50 Freestyle, 1 st – 100 Freestyle), Tanner Rojek, (4th – 50 Freestyle, 5th – 100 Freestyle), Landry Liston, (1 st – 50 Freestyle, 1 st – 100 Breaststroke), Tamara Jackson, (10th – 50 Freestyle), Josh Strickland, (5th – 500 Freestyle), Olivia Yawn, (3rd – 500 Freestyle), Cody Kelly, (6th – 100 Backstroke), Stephen McDonald, (9th – 100 Breaststroke).
The Lee County Girls team finished in 4 th place overall. The Boys' team also placed 4th overall, and the combined scores placed Lee County in 5 th place overall. The Lee County Swim team would like to offer special congratulations to the three swimmers selected for additional accolades. Landry Liston was named Region 1-6A Swimmer of the Year! Landry Liston and Drew Nicolai received the honor of being named 1st Team All Region for Region 1-6A and Noelia Bermudez was recognized by being named 2 nd Team All Region for Region 1-6A!
Congratulations to every swimmer on the Lee County Swim team. Your hard work and commitment to the team and each other have paid off. The Lee County Swim team would like to thank all of the parents, supporters of this team, and the Lee County School System Administration. Without your help and support the swim team could not be as successful. Please continue to cheer on the swimmers advancing to the State Championship in Atlanta and February 4-5, 2023.
