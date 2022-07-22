soft0210.jpg

Lee County freshman Reagan Watkins  (in red) slides into home plate as Terrell Academy catcher Emma Lane tags her this week.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee County Lady Trojans and the Terrell Academy Lady Eagles met up for a practice game Thursday morning as both teams continue to prepare to open the season in August.

The Lady Eagles will open first on Aug. 2 at Fullington Academy and then host their first home game in Dawson on Aug. 4 against Fullington. The Lady Trojans will open on Aug. 6 in Marion County where they will take on Northside of Columbus and then Harris County. Their first home game will be on Aug. 9 against Lowndes.

