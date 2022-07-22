LEESBURG — The Lee County Lady Trojans and the Terrell Academy Lady Eagles met up for a practice game Thursday morning as both teams continue to prepare to open the season in August.
The Lady Eagles will open first on Aug. 2 at Fullington Academy and then host their first home game in Dawson on Aug. 4 against Fullington. The Lady Trojans will open on Aug. 6 in Marion County where they will take on Northside of Columbus and then Harris County. Their first home game will be on Aug. 9 against Lowndes.
"We've been working hard all of June and a couple of weeks here in July, except for the two dead weeks," said Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs. "We graduated three pitchers last year so when the summer started we had no one on the team with any varsity pitching experience. That's what we have really been trying to find - someone who can walk into that circle and pitch effectively on a varsity level."
Suggs said there are five girls on the team this summer who have been taking turns on the pitching mound, trying to get ready for the season. He said the varsity team this year will have seven seniors, six juniors, and three freshmen. He said he is hoping his team will continue to improve and be ready to compete in Region 1-AAAAAA.
"Our hitting has been pretty good this summer," the coach said. "It's been the pitching and the defense that has been our nemesis. We are in a new region this year and I expect everybody in the region to be good."
"I think we will be competitive," said Suggs. "I think it is getting better. I am seeing the girls getting more confident and they are working hard, so I think we will be ready."
Thursday morning the JV team played two practice games against Terrell Academy at Lee County. Suggs said the JV team is almost totally all freshmen, save for one sophomore. The Terrell Academy team is coached by Tim Mears who retired from Lee County Schools and was instrumental in getting Suggs to Lee County softball 14 years ago.
Mears had similar concerns for his Lady Eagles and said his team is going to have to be versatile.
"We've been focused on trying to find someone to get into that circle and pitch because we need some pitching depth," Mears said. "Allie DeBary pitched all but about five innings last season and she graduated. So now we really need to find pitching. Whoever takes that role has some big shoes to fill. But we are going to need a lot of utility players. You may play third base one day and right field the next. We are going to have to be versatile."
The Lady Eagles will field a team with no seniors and only three juniors. The rest of the varsity will be ninth- and 10th-graders.
"We have some good returning athletes such as pitcher Madison Harris, our shortstop Bella Nagy and our catcher, Emma Lane. What I really liked about Thursday's game was how we competed. They showed no quit and I really liked that. We got behind, but then came back and tied the game before Lee County won in the bottom of the fifth. They are really buying into the competition and I was really proud of the way they fought back."
Mears said strength, conditioning, and depth are going to play a major role for the Lady Eagles as they enter a new GIAA region against larger schools such as Valwood, Brookwood, Deerfield-Windsor, and Tift Area.
"We stayed with teams like that for a while, last year, but their depth is what beat us," said Mears. "We started a strength and conditioning program last year and have been working on that all year. I see our girls getting stronger and when you're stronger, you have more confidence. That's what we are going to need to compete."
