If you want to get a look at some of the best high school football players in the country, a visit to Leesburg on Friday should be on your schedule.
After facing a familiar foe in the Dougherty Trojans last week, the Lee County Trojans are venturing into the unknown this week as they host Life Christian Academy of Chester, Va. While Life Christian Academy is a very small school that didn’t even have a football team until recently, the school has now started building one from scratch by recruiting highly talented players with the hopes of landing a top-notch college scholarship offer.
“I think they have 10 players with Power 5 scholarship offers right now,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They have 10 more with other Division one offers. They are building a program on the IMG or St. Francis Academy model and they play a national schedule instead of playing for a state championship. If you are going to schedule teams like they have, you have got to have some talented players.”
A little more than two years ago Life Christian Academy did not have a football team at all. The school had around 240 students in pre-K through 12th grade, but Charles Scott approached the school and told them he wanted to build a football program at Life Christian. Scott had never coached high school football but had coached in youth leagues and he used his connections with that youth league to begin bringing players to Life Christian. The effort has snowballed as players have transferred to play football with the promise of national exposure and the chance to land bigger offers. More interesting is that Life Christian allows students to reclassify, which means they can add a year to their eligibility. In other words, if they just finished their 10th grade year at another school, transfer to Life Christian, they can do their 10th grade year again at Life and still have three years of high school football. The school offers a huge array of online classes, as well, which affords players more time to focus on football practice instead of sitting in a classroom.
“They are a young team as a program, but they are an immensely talented football team,” Fabrizio said. “They will probably be the most talented of any of the teams we have played recently. Because they are allowed to reclassify, they are a very mature group of players.”
Life Christian plays most of their games away from home. In fact, the Eagles have only two home games all season. They travel back to Georgia in a couple of weeks to take on Class 5A No. 1-ranked Buford and later travel to Florida to take on IMG Academy. They close their season with a home game against St. Frances Academy – the same team that came to Leesburg last year for the national championship game.
“This will definitely be a challenge for us and let us know where we are,” Fabrizio said. “This week with Life Christian and next week against Peach County will really be a measuring stick for us. It will let us know how we need to adjust as we get into region play.”
Peach County is currently ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.
Game time Friday night in Leesburg is set for 7 p.m.