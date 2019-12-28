The Eagles Landing Golden Eagles defeated Boys and Girls School of Brooklyn Saturday night for the top spot in the RoundBall Classic but local fans were more focused on the consolation game.
For the second night in a row the Monroe Golden Tornadoes let a lead slip away in the Roundball Classic and the sixth-ranked Tornadoes saw their record fall to 8-4. It is also the second time this season the Tornadoes have fallen to rival Lee County. The Lee County Trojans are now 11-4 on the season after beating Monroe 61-56 in the consolation game of the tournament.
The game was tight throughout with Monroe holding a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. With Lee up 20-19 the Tornadoes went on 10-0 run to go up 29-20 after Kareem Nixon sank four straight free throws. But the last minute of the quarter belonged to the Trojans. Nick Dixon nailed a three pointer to close the gap to 29-27 before Matthew Green scored to end the drought for the Tornadoes. MJ Taylor responded for the Trojans and knocked in another basket just before the half to make the score 31-29.
The Tornadoes came out hot in the second half and it started with a slam dunk by Za’tarrious Anderson who stole a Lee County pass and raced to the basket alone for two points. With just over a minute left in the third Jordan Edwards put in two points to give the Tornadoes a 10-point lead – 46-36, but after that Lee County took over.
A three-pointer by Brandon Bush and then a basket underneath by Jaron Willis closed the gap to 46-41. After a basket by the Tornadoes, DJ Nobles hit back to back threes from the corner to give the Trojans the lead 49-48 and he nailed another three with 56 seconds remaining in the game to end Monroe’s comeback hopes.
Anderson led the scoring for the Tornadoes with 12 points, Henderson followed with nine while both Nixon and Green each dropped in eight.
As usual the scoring for the Trojans was divided pretty evenly. Damon Favors led the team with 14 points while Nobles and Malik Brackins each scored 10. Taylor added nine while Dixon put in six.
It will be rivalry weekend next weekend for the Tornadoes as they go across town Friday night to face Dougherty and then go to Westover Saturday night before beginning their region schedule.
The Trojans are off now until January 10th when they host region foe Coffee.