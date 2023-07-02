Temeriz Williams #2

Lee County linebacker Temeriz Williams goes for the stop against Coffee during OTAs held Thursday at Lee County High School. The Trojans are off this week for the holiday break and will be back on the field focused on fundamentals next week as they prepare for the season to open in August.

 By Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The high school football teams are off this week for the July 4th holiday and the GHSA dead week. Prior to the break, the Lee County Trojans hosted two days of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) with Coffee, Thomasville, and Schley County at Trojan Field on the campus of Lee County High School.

Head Coach Dean Fabrizio likes where things stand as his Trojans head into the break with about four weeks of practice before the planned season-opening scrimmage against Carver-Columbus on August 11th. The regular season opens on August 18th at home against Warner Robins.

