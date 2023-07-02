...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 106 to 111 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM EDT /6
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beyond today, dangerously high heat index
values may continue each afternoon of the week ahead,
particularly over our Florida counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Lee County linebacker Temeriz Williams goes for the stop against Coffee during OTAs held Thursday at Lee County High School. The Trojans are off this week for the holiday break and will be back on the field focused on fundamentals next week as they prepare for the season to open in August.
LEESBURG — The high school football teams are off this week for the July 4th holiday and the GHSA dead week. Prior to the break, the Lee County Trojans hosted two days of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) with Coffee, Thomasville, and Schley County at Trojan Field on the campus of Lee County High School.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio likes where things stand as his Trojans head into the break with about four weeks of practice before the planned season-opening scrimmage against Carver-Columbus on August 11th. The regular season opens on August 18th at home against Warner Robins.