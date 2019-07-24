The Lee County Trojans completed their final 7 on 7 – OTA- competition of the summer on Wednesday when they squared off with 7A powerhouse Lowndes in Leesburg. The Trojans will now begin the five-day acclamation period and get prepared for full pads on August 1. Head coach Dean Fabrizio liked what he saw Wednesday.
“We got better today,” Fabrizio said after the OTA. “We have the same philosophy as Lowndes where you do these things so you can get better. Today we got really good work and we are better.”
With nearly 150 players on each team and competition going taking place at each end of the field, the football field was full of players.
“We had the opportunity to run a lot of guys through,” Fabrizio said. “It was really strong competition and that is what we needed to see. This is about fine tuning right now, putting the best people in the right places to make things work.”
Fabrizio said he would be going through the film from Wednesday’s event, but he didn’t see any big surprises and doesn’t expect to see any.
Both Lowndes and Lee County were listed in the top 100 football teams in the High School Football America poll. The Vikings of Lowndes were rated #52 in the nation, Lee County at #78. CBS Digital emailed a press release Tuesday saying their top 100 would be released soon. CBS Digital is the parent of MaxPreps.com and they released their top 25 with the announcement that the top100 would be released soon. The only Georgia school in the top 25 was Marietta High School at #24.
On August 1 the Trojans will begin practicing with full pads under GHSA rules. The Trojans will be working against each other until August 15 when they host a scrimmage against Tift County and then the regular season will begin August 24th when the Trojans host the Dougherty Trojans in Leesburg.