Lee County Trojans fall again, drop to third in the region

LEESBURG — Disaster struck again for the Lee County football team on Friday.
Last week, the Trojans (6-3) lost on the game's final play thanks to a fumble with a scoop and score touchdown. On Friday night, a fumble at the beginning of the fourth quarter gave Thomas County Central (9-0) a nine-point lead, possession of the ball and then another touchdown. The third-ranked Yellow Jackets took the win 40-30 at Lee County Stadium.
The two teams came out of halftime tied 17-17 and then traded touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 24-24. The Yellow Jackets pulled ahead after Tyler Floyd took a screen pass from quarterback Samuel Brown down to the three-yard line and scored moments later to go ahead 31-24. The quarter ended with Lee County facing a fourth and one at their own 24-yard line and down by a touchdown.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Trojans decided to go for the first down. They set up the play and just as the Trojans snapped the ball, officials whistled for a time-out called by Thomas Central. When play resumed the snap was fumbled and chased by Ousmane Kromah who recovered it but was tackled in the end zone by the Jackets, giving Thomas Central a two-point safety. The Jackets got possession again after the safety and scored again to lead 40-24. Kromah scored his third touchdown of the night later to make the score 40-30, but the Jackets held the Trojans off and took the win.
The Trojans had scored on their first two possessions and missed a field goal on their third possession. Quarterback Weston Bryant threw a sideline pass to Braxton Honer who raced 55 yards past the Jacket defense for the Trojan's first points and kicker Wyatt Waddell made the score 10-0 with a 23-yard field goal. Waddell's 34-yard attempt went just left and missed on Lee's third possession.
With the Trojan defense swarming toward the ball carrier, the Jacket offense was having very little success. A half-back pass that had the Trojan defense focused on the run, led to a wide-open receiver and an easy touchdown for the Jackets — so easy they did it again, after recovering a fumble at the Lee County 39.
Kromah got the Trojans the lead with a 30-yard run in the middle of the second quarter. Honer had set the Trojans up with good field position after a punt return. Bryant threw a screen pass to Kromah who moved it down to the 30, the sophomore running back went through the left side of the Jacket defense and broke several tackles to get into the end zone.
It looked as though the Trojans had the Jackets stopped late in the second quarter, but one penalty gave Thomas Central a first down. A personal foul penalty then moved the ball deep into Trojan territory and the Jackets scored on a 29-yard field goal to tie the score at the halftime buzzer.
With the loss, the Trojans will take the third seed in the upcoming state playoffs if they win Friday night. The Trojans will end the regular season next Friday night in Tifton against the Tift County Blue Devils (1-8). Houston County beat Tift County 66-7 Friday night.
The winner of the Thomas Central vs. Northside game in Warner Robins next week will determine the region champion. Houston will take the No. 4 seed from the region.