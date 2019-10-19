In a tune-up for the showdown with #2-ranked Valdosta, the Lee County Trojans walloped Northside of Warner Robins Friday night by a score of 35-0. The win means that #4 Lee County (6-1) will travel to Valdosta (7-1) Friday night for a major region showdown between two of Georgia’s highest ranked teams in Class 6A.
Early in the game Friday night, Lee County quarterback Kyle Toole had trouble finding open receivers down the field, so when the Northside pressure got close, he just ran. His first big run resulted in a 17-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive by the Trojans. Toole ended the night with 209 yards passing with two touchdown passes and 82 yards rushing on seven carries and a touchdown.
After Toole’s first touchdown, Northside started a drive but fumbled the ball around midfield and Lee County’s Anthony McGrady covered the ball at the 49. On the next play, junior running back Caleb McDowell raced 49 yards through the Eagle defense for a touchdown and after Austin Beaver hit the PAT, the Trojans were totally in charge with a 14-0 first quarter lead.
The Trojans thought they had a touchdown on the next possession when Toole lofted a 17-yard pass into the corner of the end zone caught by Chauncey Magwood. However, the play was called back with a penalty and the Eagles intercepted Toole’s pass on the next play to stop the drive.
The Trojans did get one more score before the half when Toole connected with fullback Emory Lowe who scored on a six-yard play. After Beaver’s kick the Trojans took a 21-0 lead into the half.
Magwood did get his touchdown reception in the third quarter on a seven-yard pass from Toole and Lee County added one more touchdown in the fourth on a 19-yard run by Preston Simmons.
The shut out by the Lee County defense was the third this season. It is also Pthe third game in a row that Northside has not scored.
Valdosta beat Coffee Friday night 28-7 and will host the #4-ranked Trojans in Valdosta. Game time Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.