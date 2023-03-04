The Lee County Trojan basketball team takes a photo before their final four matchup against Lanier Saturday at the University of West Georgia. The Trojans won 49-48 and will now play for the state championship next Friday night in Macon.
Are the Lee County Trojans the "Cinderella" of the Class 6A basketball playoffs?
The Lee County Trojans (28-3) will play for the Class 6A state basketball championship Friday night in Macon against the Alexander High School Cougars (26-5) of Douglasville after the Trojans beat Lanier High School 49-48 Saturday evening at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
Alexander is the number one ranked team in the state, according to the last AJC poll before the state playoffs began. Lee County was not ranked among the top ten by the AJC, though Sandysspeil.com had the Trojans at number seven. The Trojans advanced to finals by beating No.4-ranked Lanier in the final four and No. 10-ranked Blessed Trinity in the Elite Eight.
In a tight, low-scoring battle, Trojans' senior DJ Taylor hit two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining Saturday to lift the Trojans to the one-point win over Lanier.
Josiah Parker led the Trojans in scoring against Lanier with 16 points. Harrison Skinner scored nine points, Christian Brown put in six points, and Matthew Hardwick added five for the Trojans.
The state championship game will be played at the Macon Coliseum at 7:30 Friday night.
