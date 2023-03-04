Are the Lee County Trojans the "Cinderella" of the Class 6A basketball playoffs?

The Lee County Trojans (28-3) will play for the Class 6A state basketball championship Friday night in Macon against the Alexander High School Cougars (26-5) of Douglasville after the Trojans beat Lanier High School 49-48 Saturday evening at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.

