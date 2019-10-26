The Lee County Lady Trojans blasted Northgate 13-5 Saturday morning to move on the next game in the state championship softball tournament. The Trojans are now playing Dacula, the team that put Lee County in the elimination bracket on Thursday. Dacula lost to Pope 1-0 last night. There are now just three teams left in the tournament, Lee County, Dacula and Pope. Pope has not lost in the tournament.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to an 11-0 lead on the Lady Vikings of Northgate which gave senior pitcher Abby Hughes a chance to rest. However, in the fifth inning Northgate pushed four runs across and Hughes returned to the mound to finish the fifth and get three outs in the sixth. Juliana Franklin finished the game on the mound for Lee County.
Check back for details of Lee County’s quest for a first-ever state championshp at albanyherald.com,