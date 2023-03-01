Christian Brown

Lee County senior Christian Brown (2) scored 17 points, nine of them in the critical third quarter, to lead the Trojans to a 65-61 win over Blessed Trinity Wednesday night in Roswell.

 Joe Whitfield

ROSWELL, Ga. - The Lee County Trojans were able to carve out a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter Wednesday night in Roswell and held off Blessed Trinity for a 65-61 win over Titans and advance to the Class 6A Final Four in the boy's basketball state tournament. It was the Trojan's 13th win in their last 14 games.

"We came out very flat," said head coach Kirven Davis. "The game started off 2-0 due to a tech issued against us, and they jumped to a 9-2 lead before we fought back. They shot the ball very well and it made us commit to staying disciplined on defense," Davis continued. "We really picked up and played our style of basketball in the third quarter by generating turnovers and making them uncomfortable. We weathered the storm and we had some help as we had near 100 fans travel to support our team. It was a very gritty team win for us." 

