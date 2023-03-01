ROSWELL, Ga. - The Lee County Trojans were able to carve out a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter Wednesday night in Roswell and held off Blessed Trinity for a 65-61 win over Titans and advance to the Class 6A Final Four in the boy's basketball state tournament. It was the Trojan's 13th win in their last 14 games.
"We came out very flat," said head coach Kirven Davis. "The game started off 2-0 due to a tech issued against us, and they jumped to a 9-2 lead before we fought back. They shot the ball very well and it made us commit to staying disciplined on defense," Davis continued. "We really picked up and played our style of basketball in the third quarter by generating turnovers and making them uncomfortable. We weathered the storm and we had some help as we had near 100 fans travel to support our team. It was a very gritty team win for us."
The Titans led early and held a 21-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter but the Trojans pulled to an even score at halftime 34-34.
In the third Christian Brown hit a three, two other baskets, and drilled two free throws to help the Trojans outscore the Titans 17-12 in the period to lead 51-46 heading into the final quarter. The Titans managed a 15-14 advantage in the final quarter but that was not enough to overcome Lee County's lead.
The Trojans will now travel to Carrolton for the Final Four to be held at the University of West Georgia. Lee County (27-3) will take on the Lanier Longhorns (26-4) from Sugar Hill, Ga. - Gwinnett County. Lanier eliminated defending state champion Grovetown 62-56 Wednesday night to advance. Tip-off Saturday in Carrolton is set for 4 p.m.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.