The Lee County Lady Trojans captured their third straight region title Wednesday evening in Leesburg with a 7-6 win over top-ranked Houston County. Senior pitcher Abby Hughes pitched a complete game victory and struck-out two of the three batters in the seventh inning and got the final hit on a ground out back to the pitcher for the final out. Hughes started all three games of the three game series, pitching 18 of the 20 innings played during the three games.
“It feels amazing,” Hughes said as she celebrated with her teammates. “I was sore this morning, but I went to our team trainer and they helped me,and my teammates were a big help too.”
Tired and definitely pushing through for the Trojans, Hughes gave up ten hits and two walks in the final game. She struck out nine Wednesday night and gave up three earned runs.
“Our girls fought harder for this game than any game we’ve played this year,” said head coach Dwayne Suggs. “That is an excellent Houston County team we beat and our girls wanted it and fought for it really hard. I am so proud of what they did.”
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but the Lady Bears took a 4-3 lead in the third until the Lady Trojans erupted for four big runs in the fourth inning. The Bears responded with two in the bottom of the inning to bring it back to the final score 7-6.
Senior catcher Trellis Whaley, senior third baseman Marley Smith and junior shortstop Rebekah Cooper each batted in two runs to lead the Lady Trojans at the plate. Senior Calli Carr had three hits for the Lady Trojans.
Lee County will host a best of three series with Lakeside for the first round of the state playoffs which will begin next Tuesday. Game time has not been set yet, but there will be a double header Tuesday and game three will be Wednesday if needed.
Game three was necessary for the Trojans and the Bears after the two teams split Tuesday’s double header. The Lady Bears took game one 4-3 and Lee County won game two 14-4.
There is a photo gallery from both Tuesday and Wednesday on albanyherald.com.