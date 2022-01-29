...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Lee County’s wrestling team fell just short of the Region 1-AAAAAA Traditional championship on Saturday.
Lee finished with 208 points, only two off the winning total of Valdosta. Houston County was a distant third at 105, and Northside-Warner Robins was fourth at 64.
The Trojans’ individual region champions were Alexander Tabb (113 pounds), Riley Brewer (120), Jose Olalde (126), Drake McMinn (138), Dallas Brewer (145), Justin Gregory (152) and Bradyn Suber (182).
Tabb pinned Valdosta’s Santana Law at 3:17, Brewer pinned Valdosta’s Jacob Burg at 1:43, Olalde pinned Northside’s Deontai Price at 5:00, McMinn pinned Valdosta’s DeAndre Myers at 1:51, Brewer won an 8-6 decision over Valdosta’s Tyler Lamon, Gregory took a 10-4 decision over Valdosta’s Greg White and Suber pinned Valdosta’s Mikel Anderson at 4:58.
Lee also advanced the following wrestlers to sectionals next weekend — Karol Olalde (second, 106), Dallas Hunter (third, 132), Davis Chatman (second, 160), Aiden Chilson (second, 170), Reese Wright (third, 195), Weston Bryan (fourth, 220) and Dominic Vigil (second, 285).
