Lee County wrestlers fall at state duals
Joe Whitfield

Lee County’s wrestling team couldn’t overcome woes in the middle weight divisions Saturday at the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Duals in Gainesville.

The Trojans fell to North Forsyth 40-28 and to Glynn Academy 46-28 to go two and out at the tournament. North Forsyth finished as the state runner-up and Glynn Academy finished fourth.

