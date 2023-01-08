Sparked by timely wins in the lower weights, the Lee County wrestling team captured the Region 1-AAAAAA Tournament duals title Saturday at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.

The region title allows Lee County to host a four-team State Prelim duals meet this upcoming Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at the high school gym. The Trojans face Etowah, the No. 4 team from Region 6, in the opening round with the winner facing either Lovejoy (Region 3 No. 3) or Pope (Region 7, No. 2) in the finals. The tournament winner advances to the GHSA Class AAAAAA State Duals at Gainesville High School on Jan. 21.

