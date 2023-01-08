Lee County senior Aiden Chilson works against Tift County’s Danny Freeman in the 165-pound weight class bout Saturday at Thomas County Central. Chilson won by pinfall to help the Trojans to a 45-24 win over the Blue Devils.
Sparked by timely wins in the lower weights, the Lee County wrestling team captured the Region 1-AAAAAA Tournament duals title Saturday at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.
The region title allows Lee County to host a four-team State Prelim duals meet this upcoming Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at the high school gym. The Trojans face Etowah, the No. 4 team from Region 6, in the opening round with the winner facing either Lovejoy (Region 3 No. 3) or Pope (Region 7, No. 2) in the finals. The tournament winner advances to the GHSA Class AAAAAA State Duals at Gainesville High School on Jan. 21.
After routing Houston County 75-4 to start Saturday’s region duals, the Trojans received a much-tougher battle than expected from the jacked-up host Yellow Jackets in the final match of pool play of the six-team tournament. The winner would advance to the championship round.
Thomas County Central, behind wins at 175, 190 and 285, led 33-32 with two individual matches left – in the 106 and 113-pound weight classes. Lee County’s Karol Olalde and Alex Tabb, though, both earned victories by pinfalls to help the Trojans pull away from the Yellow Jackets for 44-33 win.
In the championship against Tift County, the Blue Devils pulled within one at 25-24 with five individual matches left, including three in the lower weights. The Trojans won all five, including four by decisions, to pull away to a 45-24 win and claim the region tournament title.
“It was good to win and we enjoyed it,” Lee County wrestling coach Chris Morton said of the region title. “It was a competitive tournament. I figured we would be competitive (for the title), but I felt it would be a little more clearer, especially with TCC (Thomas County Central). I thought we kind of cut it close as we let our guard down a little bit on that. We still have some young guys on the team and that probably contributed to that.
“We did really well against Tift. I am not sure we could have wrestled any better than we did. We had a talk with them after TCC and told the guys, “If we wrestle them (Tift) like we just wrestled TCC we are going to go home disappointed.’”
The Trojans responded to the message. And they also responded late when they needed it.
Weston Bryan started the pivotal string of wins against Tift County with a 7-1 decision in the 215-pound weight class and Dominic Vigil followed with a 3-0 win at the 285 heavyweight class.
The match flipped over to the lower weights and Olalde took a 8-3 decision at 106 before Tabb earned a decisive 15-0 tech fall win midway in the second period at 113 to secure the team title. Nathan Piercey, a freshman, added some icing on the cake with a win by pinfall at 120.
“Weston and Dom had big wins and Tabb and Karol wrestled outstanding to get the two falls that we needed to extend the lead,” Morton said. “Even though we had it won and it didn’t matter, Nathan, as a freshman, had a great match as well.”
Piercey was behind when he earned his pin. He also had a similar win against Thomas County Central.
“That is all heart and you can’t coach that,” Morton said. “That is something that he has in him. He wants to be a wrestler. He wants to be better and he works extremely hard.”
Other Trojans winning matches in the championship match against Tift County were Tanner Musgrove (126), Dallas Hunter (132), Riley Brewer (138), Davis Chatman (157) and Aiden Chilson (165).
Hunter, Brewer and Chilson won on pinfalls, while Musgrove earned a 20-9 decision and Chatman a 6-4 win.
Versus Thomas County Central, Piercey (120), Musgrove (126), Hunter (132), Brewer (138), Chilson (165) and Bryan (215) were winners in addition to Olalde and Tabb.
Against Houston County in the opening round, the Trojans won at every weight class but one (150), including 12 wins by pines.
Those winning by pins were Olalde (106), Tabb (113), Piercey (120), Musgrove (126), Hunter (132), Brewer (138), Isaiah Dozier (144), Chilson (165), Carter Miller (175), Jaylen Williams (190), Bryan (215) and Vigil (285). Chatman (157) won on a 6-4 decision.