Lee County’s wrestling team went 3-0 Saturday to win the Region 1-AAAAAA Duals tournament.
The Trojans beat Northside-Warner Robins 75-6, Valdosta 42-26 and Houston County 62-18 to finish with a perfect 3-0 record.
Riley Brewer (one pin), Alexander Tabb (three pins), Dallas Brewer (two pins, one technical fall), Justin Gregory, Aiden Chilson (two pins), Bradyn Suber (two pins) and Dylan Burke (one pin) each went 3-0 in the tournament.
Jose Olalde (two pins), Drake McMinn (one technical fall, one pin), Veikko Bailey (one pin), Logan Frost (one pin) and David Lowe (one pin) each posted two victories. Lee also got one win by pin from Reese Wright.
