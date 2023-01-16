Lee County Wrestling headed to Elite Eight

Lee County's Dominic Vigil was one of the winners Saturday for the Trojans as they moved on to the state Elite Eight competition. Vigil pinned his opponent from Pope to score points for the Trojans in the win.

 Joe Whitfield

After missing the GHSA State Duals last year, the Lee County wrestling team is back as one of the final eight teams bidding for a state title.

The Trojans dominated two Class AAAAAA Prelim Duals this past Saturday at the LCHS gym to earn a spot in the State Elite Eight Duals for the first time since 2021. Lee County travels to Gainesville, north of Atlanta, for the Elite Eight Tournament this Saturday.

