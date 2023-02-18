Three state runner-ups. Six top five finishers. A third-place team finish.
And those were only the top highlights for the Lee County wrestling team, which had a record-setting state tournament at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday and Friday.
The Trojans, behind their top-level individual finishes, made a run at the AAAAAA state title at the GHSA Traditional Championships before setting for third place, a school-best finish in the sport. The previous best was fifth in 2016.
Lee County finished Thursday’s opening day in second place and held that spot all day Friday until the day’s final match when South Effingham’s 285-pounder Ashton Anderson earned a 3-2 tiebreaker win to help the Mustangs slide past the Trojans. South Effingham finished with 103 points and Lee County had 101. Woodward Academy won the meet with 124 points
Still, Lee County finished with a third-place trophy and will finally hang up a team banner in the Trojan wrestling room. The Trojans did it despite having less state competitors (7) compared to Woodward (10) or South Effingham (12) and without an individual state champion.
“It has been a good season and I can’t ask for anything more out of the guys and their hard work,” Lee County head coach Chris Morton said. “We definitely wanted a state champion or two, but that didn’t happen. We are heartbroken and disappointed about that, but they wrestled their hearts out at this tournament.”
There were plenty of highlights, including several records and achievements:
- Riley Brewer finished second in the 132-pound weight class, a career best for the Trojan senior, who placed third last year and fourth in 2021.
- Aiden Chilson finished second in the 165-pound weight class, a career best for the LCHS senior, who finished third last year and fifth two years ago.
- Sophomore Weston Bryan finished second in the 215-pound division, doing so in his first state tournament appearance.
- Having three wrestlers in a championship match was a record for Lee County, surpassing the two finalists in 2016-17.
- The three individual runner-up finishes were a school best at a state meet. The Trojans previously had five state runner-ups in their history, all done in different years.
- Adding in a third-place finish by Alex Tabb (113), a fourth-place effort by Karol Olalde (106) and fifth-place performance by Davis Chatman (157), the Trojans had six state placers, another school record. The previous record was five, accomplished in the previous two years.
- Riley, Chilson and Tabb all earned a third top-six finish at state, becoming the second, third and fourth Trojan to do so in their careers. Drake McMinn, who graduated last year, was the first.
= Bryan became the first Trojan sophomore to reach a wrestling state finals.
- Bryan also joined his dad, Jeff, as the first father/son to place in a state wrestling meet in Lee County history. Jeff Bryan took third in 1990.
- Chilson and Brewer obliterated career records in finishing their senior year. Chilson finished his career with 179 wins and 134 pins, both Lee County records. Brewer finished right behind in both categories with 176 wins and 105 pins, tying Sylvester Jackson in pins. The previous record for career wins was 166 by McMinn.
“I can’t ask anything more out of these guys,” Morton said. “They did it all. Also have to give credit to my great coaching staff – Opie (Eric Hunter), Roger Chilson, Ian Grimsley and Jeff Bryan. Those guys helped a lot with the kids.”
Brewer, who finished the season with a 56-2 record, opened his 132-weight class division with a bye before beating Woodward Academy’s Hunter Block 8-0 and Jackson County’s Ramon Castillo 11-1.
In the finals, Brewer matched up with Sprayberry’s Josh Sanders. A week ago at the section meet, the Lee County wrestler dealt Sanders his first loss of the year with a 6-5 decision, but the Yellow Jacket wrestler turned the tables and took a 5-4 win on Saturday. Sanders gained control quickly, earning a takedown 10 seconds into the match and led the rest of the way.
Chilson, who earned a 52-2 record on the year, had an opening-round bye in his 165 weight class before earning tech fall wins over South Paulding’s Luke Hayes (16-1) and South Effingham’s Ashton Tootle (15-0).
In the championship, Chilson faced Woodward Academy’s Robby DeHaven in a rematch of last week’s section meet when the Lee County wrestler earned a second-period pin. However on Friday, DeHaven took control early and maintained control in an 11-2 victory.
Bryan, who finished the year with a 31-5 record, received a first-round bye at 215 before earning a 9-7 win over Rockdale County’s Mbah Mbanwei and an 8-5 win over Gainesville’s Sky Niblett in the semifinals.
In the finals, Bryan faced Brunswick’s undefeated Anthony Lowe. The two met at section with Lowe winning on a second-period pin. Bryan avoided a pin this time, but Lowe still dominated, winning 11-0.
Tabb took third place at 113, going 4-1 at the tournament. He opened with a 12-1 major decision over North Forsyth’s Xavier Martinez and an 11-2 major decision over Woodward Academy’s Heath Augustyn. He then lost to Lanier’s Tyler Ramos 6-3, but bounced back to beat Jackson County’s Domynic Thompson 8-1.
In the third-place match, Tabb eked out a 2-1 win over Woodward’s Augustyn. Tabb finished the season with a 44-6 record.
Olalde finished fourth at 106, going 2-2 at the meet. After a first-round bye, he defeated Gainesville’s Joel Beltran 6-0 before losing to Effingham County’s Mal Santiago 7-1. He won a consolation semifinal match over Woodstock’s Logan Robinson on a pin, 2:53 into the match.
Olalde then lost the third-place match to Marist’s Forest Briesacher 3-1. He finished the season with a 40-5 record.
Chatman finished fifth at 157 pounds. He lost his opener 6-4 to Jackson County’s Xavier Cepican. After a bye and a forfeit win, he defeated Pope’s Marc Mandt 5-2 before losing to Brunswick’s Blake Ethridge 3-0.
Chatman and Newman’s Colin Spencer were declared co-fifth place finishers as the GHSA elected not to hold fifth-place matches in all classifications to speed up the tournament. Chatman finished the season with a 26-17 record.
Lee County had one other wrestler compete at the state meet in Dominic Vigil. The Trojan 285-pound wrestler went 1-2 with the win coming on a 4-3 tiebreaker decision. He finished the season with a 35-20 record.
