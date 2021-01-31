On paper, the Lee County wrestling team didn’t finish in the top four Saturday at the Class AAAAAA State Duals, but the Trojans were a lot closer than their record book indicates.
Lee County went 1-2 at the eight-team event at Marietta’s Lassiter High School, losing to eventual runner-up Creekview and third-place Alexander, both late in the match. The Trojans trailed by only seven points going into the last three individual matches against Creekview before the Grizzlies pulled away to a 39-22 victory. Against Alexander, Lee actually outscored the Cougars 28-27 on the mat, but had to forfeit the 285 match and lost 33-28.
Alexander, after barely beating Lee, blasted Brunswick in the third-place match, 44-25, earning six wins by pins after getting just two against the Trojans.
Lee, which routed Dalton 52-21 in between its two losses, finished the state postseason dual format with a 3-2 record, including a bye and a rout of South Effingham during last week’s state prelims. The Trojans officially finished in the top six.
The 3-2 record matches the 2018 team for most postseason dual wins in Lee wrestling history, but this team’s two losses were competitive down to the wire whereas the 2018 team got hammered in both of its losses by 30 or more points.
Four Trojan wrestlers — Riley Brewer, Alex Tabb, Kobe Bailey and Aiden Chilson — went 3-0 Saturday to spark the Lee County effort. Brewer, a sophomore, went unbeaten in the 106-pound weight class, winning two by pins and earning a 15-3 win in the other match, improving his season record to 23-1. Tabb, a freshman, earned a pin, received a forfeit and won 4-3 in his three wins at 113 pounds. He is now 24-5 for the season.
Bailey, a senior who is now 23-4 on the year, won all three of his matches at 138 pounds, winning on decisions of 8-4, 3-1 and 13-3. Chilson, a sophomore now 26-3 for the season, dominated at 170 pounds, winning 12-1 over Creekview and pinning both the Dalton and Alexander wrestlers, both in the first minute of the second period.
Juniors Drake McMinn and Justin Gregory both went 2-1 during the day. McMinn, wrestling at 126 pounds, won by a pin over a Dalton wrestler and took a 6-3 decision over Alexander’s wrestler and lost 4-3 to Creekview’s Walker Wilkie, a fourth-place state individual finisher last year. Gregory pinned Creekview’s wrestler and beat Dalton’s wrestler 12-2 before losing 5-0 to Alexander’s Dawson Matthews, a state runner-up last year. McMinn is now 21-4 on the year and Gregory 26-5.
Dallas Brewer (132), Logan Frost (145), David Lowe (1-2), Bradyn Suber (182) and Dylan Burke (195/220) all went 1-2 with Frost losing to two 2020 state champions (Creekville’s Andrew Cory and Dalton’s Hunter Noland) and Burke losing to a state champ (Creekview’s Parker Bennett) and a sixth-place finisher (Alexander’s Jesse Martin) with the latter a 2-1 loss.
The Trojan wrestlers now prepare for the traditional postseason, starting with the Region 6-AAAAAA meet Saturday morning at the Lee County High School gym. The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the state traditional meet on Feb. 11-12 at the Macon Centreplex.
