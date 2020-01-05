The Lee County wrestling team heads to Saturday’s Class 6A, Region 1 Duals after a strong start to the season, including a sixth-place finish out of 18 teams at this past weekend’s Colquitt County Packer Invitational in Moultrie.
The Trojans won five of their eight team dual matches at the invitational despite having six regulars out for various reasons, including injuries and missing weight. As a result, Lee County bumped up six wrestlers a weight class who had to wrestle in a higher weight classification against tougher competition.
One of the wrestlers who didn't compete Saturday was senior Ethan Dooley, a recent college signee of Missouri Valley College who had a knee injury. He is expected back for this weekend's region duals.
The 5-3 mark pushed the Trojan dual record to 17-6 on the season. Lee County won all five matches in winning its division at Valdosta’s Grapple on the Gridiron on Nov. 26, went 4-1 at the Allen Williard Memorial Duals at Ola Nov. 23 and 3-2 at the Tift County Duals on Nov. 11.
In individual tournament formats, the Trojans placed second at the 23-team Auburn High’s Swede Umbach Tournament on Dec. 13-14, second out of six teams at the Lowndes Viking Challenge on Nov. 9 and sixth in the 25-team Valdosta Invitational (only 9.5 points from third place) on Dec. 20-21.
In this past weekend’s Packer Invitational, the Trojans went 2-1 on Friday night, beating both Brantley County 57-24 and Houston County 60-16 and losing 49-25 to Colquitt County, the eventual tournament runner-up. They finished as a No. 2 seed for Saturday’s bracket competition.
In bracket action, the Trojans opened with a 39-24 win over Irwin County before losing 59-15 to eventual tournament champion Coffee County, a top five contender for the state title. Lee County rebounded to beat Thomas County Central 66-6 and Tift County 54-21 before losing to Lowndes 36-23 in the fifth-place match.
Drake McMinn, coming off winning his weight class at the Valdosta Invitational two weeks ago, led the Trojan effort by going 7-1 in the two days, including 6-0 with three pins at 113 pounds. His lone loss was a 7-6 decision to Lowndes in a 120-pound weight class match.
Riley Brewer (106 pounds), Jose Hernandez (120), Justin Gregory (160), Braydon Suber (170/182) were all 6-2 at the tournament, while Dallas Brewer (132) and Phin Johnson (138/145) went 5-3. Logan Frost (138/ 145) was 4-1 and Jeffery Bryan (285) was 4-4.
Conner Bruner (126) was 2-1 in matches on Friday before an injury forced him to miss Saturday. Kobe Bailey (138) was also 2-1 at the tournament and Aiden Chilson (195) was 3-3.
Davis Chapman wrestled at 170 pounds for the varsity on Friday against Brantley County and won a 14-13 decision and Thomas Grinage wrestled twice at 152 pounds for the varsity on Friday, losing both matches.
Lee County also had several kids participate in the Packer Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday. Alex Tabb was runner-up at 113 pounds, while Gavin Smith (106-pound class) and John Grinage (126) placed third. Thomas Grinage (145) took fourth place.
Saturday''s 6A, Region 1 Duals will be held at Valdosta High School. Other region teams are Coffee, Houston County, Northside Warner Robins and the host Wildcats, The top two teams advance to the Class 6A State Duals meet Jan. 17-19 at the Macon Centreplex.
Lee County will host a meet this Tuesday night at its gym, but it will be mainly a junior varsity event to get younger wrestlers experience. The Trojans will host Senior Night to honor its two seniors, Ethan Dooley and Phin Johnson, on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in a meet that is expected to feature three or four other teams.