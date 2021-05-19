CARROLLTON — Lee County senior Brantley Baker cruised through the Sunset Hills Country Club golf course Tuesday, and won the Class AAAAAA state championship.
The Georgia Southern recruit shot 68 on Monday and followed it with a 67 Tuesday to finish at 7-under 135, two shots ahead of runner-up Deven Patel of Johns Creek.
Baker got off to a hot start in the final round with a 31 on the front nine that featured three birdies and an eagle, then finished the title off with a 36 on his final nine. He had one bogey in each round.
Lee’s team total was 310 for the first round and 322 on Tuesday.
The Trojans’ Tanner Greer (82-84) and Logan Moon (83-83) tied for 36th, and Lee’s other competitors were Bray Scroggins (86-81), Josh Lefevre (98-94), Cameron Lewis (105-94) and Josh Owens (108-115).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.