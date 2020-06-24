Lee County’s Brittany Benner was selected as Positive Athlete Georgia’s statewide award-winner for girls soccer for the 2019-20 school year.
Benner already was a regional award-winner, which made her eligible for the state honor. She also won Positive Athlete Georgia's girls soccer award in 2019.
Positive Athlete Georgia recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
