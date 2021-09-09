Lee County product and longtime MLB catcher Buster Posey was announced Thursday as one of 10 inaugural members of the Perfect Game Hall of Fame.
Following fan voting and a review by the Perfect Game Hall of Fame’s selection committee, the inaugural class features Posey and former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann, along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Zack Greinke, Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Joey Votto.
Perfect Game is a youth baseball and softball scouting service that hosts more than 8,600 events and more than 300,000 games and showcases around the country each year. To be eligible for induction, players had to be on an MLB active roster prior to July 15, 2013 and must have attended multiple Perfect Game events as an amateur.
The Class of 2021 will be inducted Oct. 5 in the Grand Ballroom of the PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Oct. 6, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation will host the Major League Baseball Celebrity Golf Classic at PGA National. Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund, which helps provide baseball and softball opportunities to children in underserved communities in the U.S.
Posey, still playing with the San Francisco Giants, earned the 2010 National League Rookie of the Year award, as well as the 2012 NL MVP honor. The Leesburg native is a seven-time all-star, a four-time Silver Slugger winner as the top hitter at his position and a three-time World Series champion.
