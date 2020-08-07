_DSC5754.jpg
Buy Now

Lee County’s Caleb McDowell heads to the end zone during a game last season.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Lee County’s Caleb McDowell and Chauncey Magwood are among the 84 from Georgia on the watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American Team.

Georgia had the third-most players on the list behind Florida (142) and Texas (130).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.