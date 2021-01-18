Lee County senior Cedric Wynn was named MVP of the Georgia-Florida All-Star Game, held Sunday at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.
Georgia won the game 26-10 with the help of Wynn, who had seven tackles (two for losses), a sack and a blocked punt.
Wynn, a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, helped Lee to a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish in 2020, and earned second-team All-Region 1-AAAAAA honors.
