Lee County’s football program had seven more seniors sign with colleges on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, boosting its Class of 2022 signees to a dozen.
The Trojans, who had five players sign early in December, have sent 62 players to college football programs over the past five years.
“This class won 49 games over four years, four region championships, never lost a region game, played in two state championship games and won one state championship,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “I am so proud of these young men and am very excited for the opportunities they have to continue their education at the college level and play football.”
Savannah State signed three Lee seniors on Wednesday — linebacker Juwan Bailey, fullback/defensive lineman Debo Roberts and wide receiver Willie Williams. Allen University (S.C.) landed the Trojans’ Malik Brackins, a defensive lineman, and running back R.J. Williams.
Offensive lineman Jacob Brim signed with LaGrange and running back Julius McClellan Jr. signed with Georgia Military.
Those seven signees join five teammates who signed in December — safety Quavion Carter (Michigan State), safety Malcolm Jones (Michigan State), offensive lineman Qae’Shon Sapp (Florida State), tight end Tyrus Washington (Arkansas) and linebacker Jaron Willis (Ole Miss).
