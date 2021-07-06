©Dale Zanine 2020_12_2902291.JPG
Lee County's Damarion Roberts (33) and Caleb McDowell (5) in action against Buford game during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University.

The Austin Peay State University (Tenn.) football program landed a commitment Monday from Lee County rising senior Damarion Roberts.

Roberts is a prospect at defensive line, though the 6-foot, 335-pounder also plays a key role in Lee’s powerful rushing attack as a fullback. He was a first-team All-Region 1-AAAAAA selection at fullback for the Trojans’ region championship and state runner-up team in 2020.

