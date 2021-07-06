The Austin Peay State University (Tenn.) football program landed a commitment Monday from Lee County rising senior Damarion Roberts.
Roberts is a prospect at defensive line, though the 6-foot, 335-pounder also plays a key role in Lee’s powerful rushing attack as a fullback. He was a first-team All-Region 1-AAAAAA selection at fullback for the Trojans’ region championship and state runner-up team in 2020.
