Lee County's Delialah Betances wins state championship

Delialah Betances did Saturday what she has done all year, said Lee County wrestling coach Chris Morton.
And that is dominating an opponent on the wrestling mat.
The Lee County freshman became the first Trojan girls wrestler to win an individual state title at the GHSAA State Championships, earning the crown in the all-girls 110-pound weight class division on a second-period pin over North Paulding’s Olivia D’Arienzo while holding a commanding 8-0 lead at the time of the pin.
She also became the first freshman in Lee County wrestling history – boys and girls – to be a state champion. The five Trojan boys champions in history have all been seniors.
“It means a lot to me to make history in Lee County and be the first girl winner,” said Betances, who has been wrestling for five years after picking up the sport because of her older brother. She was in her first year as a varsity wrestler this winter.
She finished the season with a 25-2 record, including going 3-0 at this week’s state tournament. She earned a 13-0 tech fall win over Jordan’s Alyssa Roberts in her first match and pinned Stone Mountain’s Say Paw in 47 seconds in the semifinals.
“She has been nothing but dominate all year,” Lee County head wrestling coach Chris Morton said. “Her record is 25-2 and those two losses were to boys. She hasn’t really hasn’t had any trouble with the other competition, particularly with the girls. I am very proud of her. She did an outstanding job this year.”
In the finals match, Betances earned a takedown in just eight seconds and added a three-point nearfall to build a quick 5-0 lead.
She chose to start the second period on bottom and quickly executed an escape in just seven seconds to go up 6-0. Thirty seconds later, she earned a takedown and delivered the pin 10 seconds later at the 3:47 mark of the match.
“I was kind of nervous when I started,” Betances said. “I beat her before in section so I felt confident about it. I went on my shots (for takedowns) that I usually go with and I worked from there.”
Morton said Betances dominated in all phases and quickly.
“She beat her in neutral and we put her on bottom in the second period and she got the escape and takedown after that then she ran the bar and wing and stuck her,” Morton said.
Both Betances and Morton hope the state individual title will spark more interest from girls in Lee County to try the sport of wrestling. The program had three girls this year with Kennedy Turnery and Leah Dooley joining Betances.
“I would hope this will mean more girls will come out,” Betances said, adding she has talked to several girls about coming out for next year.
Next year, the GHSA will disallow girls from wrestling boys, so Morton said getting more girls out is vital with getting competition for girls wrestlers.
“My hope is with her leading the way with this for the girls, it will attract more girls to come out and get this program rolling. That way we can compete in team duals next year.”
