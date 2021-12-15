Drake McMinn admitted he didn’t do much outside of school in his early childhood years.
After encouragement from family members, he tried out for the Lee County wrestling program as a seventh-grader.
Turns out, he was pretty good at it.
Now a senior, McMinn has flourished in the sport with more than 130 career wins and a pair of top-six finishes at the state championships.
His success and his work have landed him a college scholarship. The Trojan senior, who currently wrestles at 138 pounds, signed Wednesday with Southeastern University, a National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I program in Lakeland, Fla.
“It felt great,” McMinn said after signing. “I just want to represent my family and my people back in Puerto Rico and make them proud.”
Though born in the United States, McMinn has plenty of relatives in Puerto Rico. His mother is from the Caribbean island.
He also has plenty of relatives in central Florida and the Orlando metro area, not far from Lakeland, a major factor in his decision to attend Southeastern.
He also had interest from several smaller colleges in Iowa, Michigan plus Brewton-Parker and Life University in Georgia.
“I decided on Southeastern because it is a good program, close to home and my family is all around that area. They can all watch me wrestle and perform,” said McMinn, noting he had “quite a bit” family on both his mom’s and dad’s side in the area.
He added he was impressed with Southeastern’s “good facilities and good (wrestling) culture.”
At Lee County, McMinn has a career record of 133-35, including a 21-5 record in this current season. As a freshman, he placed sixth at the state Class AAAAAA meet in the 106-pound weight class and as a sophomore, he earned fourth place at 113 pounds in the state meet.
“I have coached Drake since he was in middle school,” Lee County wrestling coach Chris Morton said. “He has always been a hard-working wrestler. He lays it all out. He is a just solid wrestler. This being his senior year, I am expecting him to go out there and get it done for us. I am expecting him to place at least, but being a state champion ought to be in his foresight.”
McMinn took up wrestling in the seventh grade, thanks in part to Slater Cruz and Cruz’s dad. Cruz wrestled for the Trojans until graduating in 2016.
In fact, McMinn said Cruz had a major impact on his wrestling career.
“Slater taught me the basic things I needed to know to wrestle and Slater helped me fall in love with the sport and helped me perform,” McMinn said.
Now five years later, he is a college signee.
“I didn’t really do anything outside of school and I started in seventh grade,” McMinn said. “I thought it was cool, but I didn’t see myself being a college wrestler or a state placer. I feel I have accomplished more than I thought I could.”
