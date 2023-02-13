Lee County's Drew Nicolai makes state top 20

Lee County's Drew Nicolai made the finals and finished in the state's top 20 in the 100-meter freestyle competition at the state GHSA swim meet at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

 Lee County High School

Drew Nicolai, a senior from Lee County High School, finished in the state's top 20 in the 100-meter free-style swim after making the finals and competing at the GHSA State Swimming Championship on the Georgia Tech University campus for the final time as a high school athlete.

Nicolai has competed in the last three State Championship Swim Meets. As a Freshman, Nicolai competed as a member of both the 200–Yard Intermediate Medley Relay and the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay. In his sophomore year, he competed in the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay, and Junior year he returned to the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay and added the 400–Yard Freestyle Relay.

