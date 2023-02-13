Lee County's Drew Nicolai makes state top 20

Drew Nicolai, a senior from Lee County High School, finished in the state's top 20 in the 100-meter free-style swim after making the finals and competing at the GHSA State Swimming Championship on the Georgia Tech University campus for the final time as a high school athlete.
Nicolai has competed in the last three State Championship Swim Meets. As a Freshman, Nicolai competed as a member of both the 200–Yard Intermediate Medley Relay and the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay. In his sophomore year, he competed in the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay, and Junior year he returned to the 200–Yard Freestyle Relay and added the 400–Yard Freestyle Relay.
This year is no exception. He swam qualifying individual times in the 200–Yard Individual Medley, 50–Yard Freestyle, 100–Yard Freestyle, 100–Yard Breaststroke, 200–Yard Freestyle, and 100–Yard Butterfly. During his Senior season, Nicolai swam a total of 10 state qualifying cuts!
The GHSA State Championship limits each swimmer to two individual events, but the swimmer is allowed to choose from the events for which they swam a qualifying time. Nicolai will be competing in the 50–Yard Freestyle and the 100–Yard Freestyle. His main goal heading into the State competition is to, “qualify for the finals, finish in the top 10 for one of my events, and set a new personal best."
Due to his repeat trips to the State Championship, when asked how his perception of the event has evolved over the years, he responded. “ When I was younger. I was just happy to get to the State Meet. Now, I feel more confident in my training and ability. I feel I can compete and see how my times and performances stack up."
At the 2023 Region Championship, Nicolai earned two 1st place finishes in the 50–Yard Freestyle and the 100–Yard Freestyle. He also received the honor of being named 1st Team All-Region for Region 1-6A for his contributions.
As the only Senior on this year’s swim team. Nicolai’s leadership and personality will be greatly missed. Drew repeatedly took time during team training to help mentor and instruct swimmers on their stroke form, takeoffs, or his specialty of teaching bucket turns. He was a constant source of leadership and motivation for every swimmer on deck. Drew is weighing multiple exciting options after graduation. The Lee County Swim team is excited about all his future has to hold.