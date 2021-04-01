Lee County junior Jaron Willis is ranked as the No. 16 recruit in the state for the Class of 2022 in the latest 247Sports.com rankings.
Willis, who helped the Trojans to a state runner-up finish last season, is a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which has him as the No. 148 player nationally and the No. 11 outside linebacker prospect nationally in the junior class.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder recently released his top six list of his favorite colleges who have offered — Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
