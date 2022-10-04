Kromah8.jpg

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah poses for a photo before the 2022 season.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called.

After Thursday night's performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia's flagship university after high school.

