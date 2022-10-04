LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called.
After Thursday night's performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia's flagship university after high school.
The Lee County sophomore ran the ball 22 times and rushed for 275 yards Thursday night. He scored five touchdowns. Apparently, someone in Athens was paying attention. That someone who reached out and made the offer is UGA running game coordinator and famed recruiter Dell McGee. McGee is the recruiter who brought players such as Justin Fields. Jamaree Salyer, Zamir White, James Cook and many others who have moved onto the NFL into the Bulldog camp.
But Kromah is focused on other things.
"I've still got years to play," the sophomore running back said. "It's nice to be noticed, but I'm years away from making choices like that."
Kromah is focused on his high school days, his classes, and getting his team ready for the next big game. The Trojans will travel to Warner Robins to face Veterans High School in a region matchup Friday night.
But while Kromah is focused on his games now, coaches from around the country are lining up to make their pitch. Kromah now has 14 Division 1 offers including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Michigan State and more.