The Arkansas Razorbacks landed a commitment Wednesday from Lee County football prospect Tyrus Washington.
Washington, a tight end, helped the Trojans to the Region 1-AAAAAA championship and a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish last season as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder was a first-team, all-region selection at tight end.
