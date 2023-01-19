Lee East boys, Radium Springs girls win

Lee East MIddle School guard Tristan Terry (2) drives toward the basket against Radium Springs guard Keyontae Hayes during Thursday's game at Lee County Middle School East.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG- The Lee East Middle School Trojans and the Radium Springs Middle School Lady Panthers both rolled to wins Thursday afternoon at Lee East Middle using speed and defense. The Trojans won the boy's game 44-33 while the Lady Panthers breezed to a 49-15 victory.

The Trojans used a trapping defense early to build a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the only reason it was that close was a last-second three by Eric Spann. The Panthers closed the gap to 14-10 when they scored first in the second quarter but the Trojans outscored the Panthers 9-3 during the rest of the first half.

Tags