Lee East boys, Radium Springs girls win

LEESBURG- The Lee East Middle School Trojans and the Radium Springs Middle School Lady Panthers both rolled to wins Thursday afternoon at Lee East Middle using speed and defense. The Trojans won the boy's game 44-33 while the Lady Panthers breezed to a 49-15 victory.
The Trojans used a trapping defense early to build a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the only reason it was that close was a last-second three by Eric Spann. The Panthers closed the gap to 14-10 when they scored first in the second quarter but the Trojans outscored the Panthers 9-3 during the rest of the first half.
Radium Springs opened the second half with more determination and closed the gap again - this time when the score was just 25-21, but again the defense and the speed of Lee East's defense, led by Tristan Terry and Jashawn Maddox stretched the Trojan lead again.
Terry scored 15 points while Jeryiah Martin scored 13 for the winners. Estaban Carter led Radium Springs with 10 points and Keyontae Hayes added seven.
The Lady Panthers used a full-court pressure defense in the girl's game to create turnovers and score with layups. The Lady Panthers led 18-7 at the half and continued to build their lead throughout the second half.
KJ Acree led the Lady Panthers with 20 points and T. McKinzy added 14. Zhniyah Black led the Lady Trojans with seven points.