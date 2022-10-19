LEESBURG - The Lee East Middle School Trojans finished their perfect season Wednesday evening at Lee County High School's Trojan Stadium with a 20-6 win over Merry Acres in the championship game of the Deep South Football Conference.
Lee East Middle beats Merry Acres to take Deep South Conference Title
