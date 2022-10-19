Lee East Middle takes Deept Conference Title over Merry Acres 20-6

The Lee East Middle Trojans celebrate with their trophy after winning the Deep South Football Conference championship Wednesday at Trojan Field in Leesburg. The Trojans defeated Merry Acres 20-6 to complete an undefeated season.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The Lee East Middle School Trojans finished their perfect season Wednesday evening at Lee County High School's Trojan Stadium with a 20-6 win over Merry Acres in the championship game of the Deep South Football Conference.

 

