Lee East Remains Unbeaten, Heads to Conference Championship

Lee East's Jerviah Martin (1) runs for a big gain in Wednesday afternoon's game against Crisp County Middle School. Martin threw a long halfback pass, caught a 27-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a Cougar pass to help his team win 20-0 and move into the conference finals next week.
LEESBURG — The undefeated Lee East Middle School Trojans stepped their way into the championship game of the Deep South Football Conference by whipping Crisp County Middle 20-0 in a weather-shortened game Wednesday afternoon at Lee County's football stadium.
The win secures the home-field advantage for the Trojans in next week's championship game. The game between Merry Acres and Sumter County was rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The Trojan offense went on the attack from the very first play. After starting at the 37-yard line with the opening kick-off, quarterback Trey Bush flipped the ball to Jerviah Martin on what looked like a reverse, then Martin planted and threw a strike down the field to Greg Batson who ended up on the other end of the field at the Cougar 26-yard line. The Cougar defense woke up and kept the Trojans out of the end zone until the Trojans were faced with a 4th down play. On that play, Bush connected with Preston Manriquez for a 21-yard touchdown pass play o put points on the board. Bush then hit Carter Stanich with a pass for the two-point conversion.
The Trojans moved again on their next possession and got down to the nine-yard line on a long pass to Stanich. As the first quarter ended, the Trojans were faced with a fourth and goal from the 11. On the first play of the second quarter, the Trojans turned the ball over and Crisp County brought the ball all the way down the field to the Trojan 20-yard line. However, the Cougars tried a pass on the first play and Jerviah Martin stepped in front of the pass, picked it off and scrambled down the field to the 34-yard line. Moments later, Jy'merion Roddy raced around the left side of the line for a five-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans' final touchdown came on the last play of the first half. With six seconds remaining in the half the Trojans called time out and set up a final play. Martin got behind the defender and caught a perfect pass and waltzed into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown play. The extra point attempt was no good.